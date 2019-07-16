Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NDBKY opened at $17.76 on Friday. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66.

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

