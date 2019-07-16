Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €214.96 ($249.95).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

