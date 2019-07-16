Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.80, 104,054 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 125,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 833,333 shares of company stock worth $12,499,995.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

