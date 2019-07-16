Morgan Stanley Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $17.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.43. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $704.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,423,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6,105.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,764,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,383,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,924 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 136.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,094,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.