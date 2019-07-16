Morgan Stanley Trims Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Target Price to $131.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CXO. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.13.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.16. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,484,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after acquiring an additional 181,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,580,000 after buying an additional 412,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 11.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,716,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,508,000 after buying an additional 181,581 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,890,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.