Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Morgan Stanley

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $88.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.25.
Shares of MOH opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $159.00.
In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,096 shares in the company, valued at $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,304 shares of company stock worth $945,495. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 367.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 289.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
