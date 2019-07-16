Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Morgan Stanley

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $88.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.25.

Shares of MOH opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,096 shares in the company, valued at $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,304 shares of company stock worth $945,495. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 367.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 289.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

