Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $8.63. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 26,445 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBT. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 75.95% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,627,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,303,000 after buying an additional 4,026,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,864,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,039 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,692,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,361,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7,122.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

