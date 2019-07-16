Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSBI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $631.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $188,236.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $342,027.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

