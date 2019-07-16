MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $123.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 2.64%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $2,856,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $17,594,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 53.8% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 62,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.