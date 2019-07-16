Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Mercer International stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.87 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 895,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Mercer International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $881,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

