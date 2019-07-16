Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.11 on Friday. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 383.19% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mediwound during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 0.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 598,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 200.2% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 44,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.78% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

