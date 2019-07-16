Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.78

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.25. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 5,159 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on MMLP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $279.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, insider Randall Tauscher bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,846.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris H. Booth bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,170.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 44,285 shares of company stock worth $306,465. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
