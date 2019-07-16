Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 251.55 ($3.29).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,507.25). Also, insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

