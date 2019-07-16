MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MAM Software Group an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MAMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MAM Software Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 7.45% of MAM Software Group worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAMS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 6,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MAM Software Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.35.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Research analysts forecast that MAM Software Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

