Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.63.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,103. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.59. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$50.22 and a 12 month high of C$71.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 4.7500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 22,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.91, for a total value of C$1,515,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,018.32. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 47,933 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$3,362,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,756.76. Insiders have sold a total of 139,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,766,724 in the last ninety days.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

