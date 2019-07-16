Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $2,430.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. During the last week, Lamden has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00039803 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

