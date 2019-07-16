Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NYSE KEG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 383.21% and a negative net margin of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Key Energy Services will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Key Energy Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 243,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Key Energy Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Key Energy Services (KEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.