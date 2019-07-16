KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.25

Shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.25 and last traded at $124.25, with a volume of 583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.70.

About KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

