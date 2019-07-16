Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Circle Entertainment (NYSE:CEXE) Head to Head Review

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Circle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CEXE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Circle Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

82.5% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Circle Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $773.50 million 3.80 $150.00 million N/A N/A Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Circle Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Circle Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 4 0 2.80 Circle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus price target of $25.70, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Circle Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Circle Entertainment has a beta of 4.81, indicating that its share price is 381% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Circle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 20.33% 17.67% 3.37% Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Circle Entertainment on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Circle Entertainment

Circle Entertainment, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the development of location-based entertainment line of business. The company was formerly known as FX Real Estate and Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Circle Entertainment, Inc. in January 2011. Circle Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.