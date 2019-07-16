Katherine Stueland Sells 3,789 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $85,214.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $73,355.04.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $18,360.00.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 1,148,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,800. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.52.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). InVitae had a negative net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on InVitae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

