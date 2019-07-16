Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.51. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 8,446 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNDI. TheStreet lowered ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, CEO Xiaoming Hu purchased 122,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $579,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

