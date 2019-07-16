JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cheetah Mobile and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

BHP stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

