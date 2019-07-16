James Grant Evaskevich Acquires 10,000 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director James Grant Evaskevich acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,537,118 shares in the company, valued at C$4,769,781.84.

James Grant Evaskevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, James Grant Evaskevich acquired 10,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$5.63.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

YGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

