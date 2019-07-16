J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Yellow Cake from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 236.60 ($3.09).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 185.30 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.24%.

In related news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe sold 135,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £283,959.90 ($371,043.90). Insiders purchased a total of 100,222 shares of company stock valued at $23,145,991 over the last three months.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

