IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.57 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. IOTA has a market cap of $739.16 million and $20.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitfinex, Gate.io and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00270602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.01193327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00108592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $513.57 or 0.05408944 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, FCoin, Bitfinex, Exrates, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Coinone, Upbit, OKEx, Binance and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

