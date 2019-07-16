Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) target price (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.92 ($1.28).

Shares of LON INTU opened at GBX 76.22 ($1.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.18. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

