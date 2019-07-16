IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Whiting USA Trust II from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $76.80.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IntriCon by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in IntriCon by 51.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 83,103 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in IntriCon by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 216,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the first quarter valued at $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.