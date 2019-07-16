INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

ICAGY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. INTL CONS AIRL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

