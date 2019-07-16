INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY remained flat at $$68.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.73.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

