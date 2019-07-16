Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will report sales of $288.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.20 million to $330.00 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted sales of $174.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $190.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Andrew Dean Layman purchased 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $52,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.40. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.