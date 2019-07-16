Hydrogen Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Hydrogen token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, DEx.top, BitMart and CoinEx. During the last week, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar. Hydrogen has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, DEx.top, Bittrex, Token Store, Mercatox, Upbit, CoinEx, Fatbtc, BitForex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

