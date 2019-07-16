Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 731 shares in the company, valued at $21,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $119,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

