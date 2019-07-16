Head to Head Analysis: Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) versus Blackhawk Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHWB)

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Hometrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hometrust Bancshares and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hometrust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hometrust Bancshares 17.15% 6.25% 0.76% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Blackhawk Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hometrust Bancshares $136.37 million 3.37 $8.17 million N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $35.46 million 2.54 $6.20 million N/A N/A

Hometrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Hometrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hometrust Bancshares beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services, as well as ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 43 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

