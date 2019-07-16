Haymaker Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Haymaker Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HYACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 17th. Haymaker Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HYACU opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

About Haymaker Acquisition

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

