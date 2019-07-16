Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €41.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.41 ($70.24).

Fielmann stock opened at €63.85 ($74.24) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.73. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

