Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price target on Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of GES stock remained flat at $$16.69 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58. Guess? has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 347,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,974,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,180.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 5.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Guess? by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

