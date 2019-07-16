Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $106.40. 28,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

