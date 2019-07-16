Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $14.25 on Friday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

