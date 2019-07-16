Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $375.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research set a $436.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Total System Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $406.25.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $361.61 on Friday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

