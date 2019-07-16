Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

GSS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 254.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,410,368 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 134.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 732,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,598. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

