Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 340 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 339.31 ($4.43).

GLEN opened at GBX 268.85 ($3.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.78. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

