Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.05

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and traded as low as $23.75. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 113,068 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.18%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

