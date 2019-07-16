Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $265,000.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
