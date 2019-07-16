Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $265,000.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

