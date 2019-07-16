Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €83.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.17 ($81.60).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI stock opened at €73.50 ($85.47) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a fifty-two week high of €80.25 ($93.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.