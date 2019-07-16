Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $201.00. Genel Energy shares last traded at $198.40, with a volume of 415,964 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GENL. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $553.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33.

In related news, insider Bill Higgs purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £4,996.84 ($6,529.26).

Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

