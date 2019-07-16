Friedman Industries (FRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Friedman Industries’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Friedman Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Shares of FRD stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.