Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $36.75. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

