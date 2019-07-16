Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.64. 217,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.18. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 56.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

