Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Down 10.2%

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $48.04, 2,557,901 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 819,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Get Five9 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 6,238 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $346,458.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,448 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.