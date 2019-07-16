Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,465,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the May 30th total of 3,159,900 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research set a $136.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

